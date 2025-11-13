IC president denies Ruins of St. Paul’s statue shift rumors

The Cultural Heritage Committee held a regular plenary meeting yesterday morning at the Macau Cultural Centre, focusing on the ongoing restoration of the Ruins of St. Paul’s statues and the expansion of intangible cultural heritage listings.

The closed-door session, chaired by acting chairperson Deland Leong, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), outlined updates and future plans in heritage preservation at the Ruins.

Following the morning session, Leong and committee member Wu Chou Kit spoke with reporters to summarize key points discussed during the closed-door meeting.

At the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Leong explained that there had been serious deterioration in the bronze statues. She said that this was caused by “prolonged exposure to sunlight, acidic water erosion, heavy rain, and bird droppings.”

She also clarified that the first phase of restoration, which focused on the Virgin Mary statue, was completed in June. However, the next phase – aimed at repairing four statues on the second tier – has been delayed after minor cracks appeared in two statues yet to be restored.

According to the IC, the four bronze statues represent Jesuit saints Francisco de Borja, Ignatius of Loyola, Francis Xavier, and Luís Gonzaga.

These statues are located just above the entrance of the Ruins, while the Virgin Mary statue is positioned one level higher.

Leong explained yesterday that due to the approaching peak tourist season and ongoing technical issues, restoration work has been postponed until early next year.

The IC president also addressed rumors circulating online that the Virgin Mary statue had shifted position after restoration. Leong firmly dismissed these claims, stating that “the process was rigorous and well-documented.”

The two officials also stated that the committee reviewed additions to Macau’s intangible cultural heritage list during the morning meeting. Leong said that the current list “contains 70 items and includes more than 20 proposed new entries covering crafts, performing arts, culinary arts, and exhibitions.” She highlighted Cantonese music, Macanese songs, and pork chop bun-making as key cultural elements being recognized.

Meanwhile, Wu expressed the council’s unanimous support for the third batch of items seeking intangible cultural heritage recognition, noting that “the projects are rich in content and maintain the core focus of previous batches.”

Wu also agreed with postponing the statues’ restoration, citing “technical challenges uncovered during the process and the timing of important local festivals.”

The repair work at the Ruins is expected to resume in early 2026.

