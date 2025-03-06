Brief

IC to enhance public libraries with smart technology

Thursday, March 6, 2025

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) stated that it aims to enhance public libraries by adopting emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, and artificial intelligence, while promoting smart library initiatives. In response to Ho Ion Sang’s interpellation, the bureau pledged to enrich collections, optimize library distribution, and review operating hours to meet the diverse needs of the community.

