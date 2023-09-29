Ice-skating rink, urban farm among Galaxy’s plans for Lai Chi Vun revitalization

Galaxy Macau is set to revitalize one of Macau’s oldest districts, Lai Chi Vun, with new entertainment elements including a simulated ice-skating rink, innovated urban farming, a new-generation bookstore and café, as part of its pledge to the government to boost non-gaming offerings.

In a press conference yesterday, organizers revealed that the plan would be conducted in two phases, with the first phase aimed to be concluded by the third quarter of 2024.

At present, lots X11-X15 from the first phase of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards revitalization have been opened, with an area of about 3,000 square metres, where a thematic exhibition area, featured market, performance space and workshops have been established.

According to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the site has been welcoming some 8,000 to 9,000 visitors per month.

On the project, Galaxy Entertainment Group’s deputy chairman, Francis Lui, said, “the goal of Galaxy [in] participat[ing] in this project is to consolidate the area of Macau working as a center of tourism and help restore and utilize the area.”

No budget nor timeline for the second phase has been announced, as plans are still underway.

“The first phase of the project will be carried out within this year, and it is believed the works will be substantially completed in the third quarter. For the second phase, we will continue to discuss the project with the government. The investment amount can only be confirmed when the project is fully realized.”

For the first phase, the gaming operator said that “high-tech multimedia elements to increase the attractiveness and fun” will be featured, along with a gallery to showcase the history of the Lai Chi Vun shipyard.

The gaming operator will also work with local designers to display art installations, and host a cultural creative bazaar, along with building parent-child spaces, garden and leisure facilities.

For the second phase, Galaxy has planned for an ice-skating rink with synthetic ice to be set up, as well as the aforementioned innovated urban farm, new-generation cultural bookstore and café.

IC: Lot X2, X4, X6 to maintain original shipyard

The government has already issued guidelines according to which shipyard will be preserved and restored.

According to IC president Leong Wai Man, “lot X4 is not included in the revitalization plan. There will be three shipyards that will be maintained, including lots X2, X4 and X6.”

Meanwhile, Leong said that since the repair scope for the second phase, to be situated at X3, is larger than the first phase, it may take some time, and they strive to complete it in the third quarter of 2026.

Gaming ops given free will to choose districts

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U has clarified that the revitalization plans were mutually decided upon by the gaming operators and the government.

The official said that at the end of last year, the government had already coordinated with the integrated resorts on how to promote tourism through community revitalization.

During the pandemic, the government deliberately carried out works in the old districts to beautify them, introducing SMEs in these districts.

“We designated some districts, and the government discussed with the gaming operators who would be interested in those districts, but we did not decide for them,” said Ao.

“During that time, Galaxy had expressed that they wanted to revitalize the shipyard, and I know they already have ideas.”