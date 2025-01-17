ID organizes active Lunar New Year celebrations

Macau is set to welcome the Year of the Snake with a series of recreational and sporting events organized by the Sports Bureau (ID) in collaboration with local associations. Scheduled for January 31 and February 9, the festivities will feature a cycling event and a classic car parade. The cycling tour, aimed at participants born from 1955 onwards, will cover 20 kilometers through Taipa and Coloane, with a limit of 300 registrants. Concurrently, a Sports Festival at Iao Hon Market will showcase traditional performances and entertainment. The celebrations will culminate on February 9 with a classic car and motorcycle parade, promoting healthy lifestyles through the initiative’s motto: “Practice Sports, Strengthen Your Health.”

Related