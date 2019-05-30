IFJ concerned about civil protection bill

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has expressed concerns about the proposed provision on “fake news” in the Civil Protection Bill in an article posted on its website. The bill is expected to undergo legislation soon.

In the statement, the IFJ urged the Macau SAR government to start an extensive consultation before putting the bill through legislation, as the bill poses a “threat to press freedom.”

The IFJ quoted an earlier statement issued by their affiliate in Macau, the Macau Portuguese and English Press Association (AIPIM). The association stated: “When it comes to intent, the expression ‘or due to any other reason that can disturb the end or the relief of the declared state (of prevention) or public tranquility’ raises apprehension, since it can pave the way to arbitrariness of law interpretation and enforcement.”

Article 25 of the bill references “biased, unfounded and fake news,” which both the IFJ and the AIPIM find vague, open to interpretation, inadequate and highly subjective.

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has said several times that he anticipates enacting the bill before typhoon season this year.

The bill had previously detailed the new crime of social alarm, but now describes it as “a crime against safety, order and public peace during sudden incidents of public nature.”

The crime in the proposed bill could mean that, if passed, a penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine equivalent to 240 days may be applied. This may also be extended to three years imprisonment. Staff reporter