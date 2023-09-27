IFTM, UNESCO sign world heritage agreement

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) and Bangkok’s UNESCO Office have signed a partnership agreement to promote world heritage conservation and education, the IFTM has said in a statement to the press.

The Chief of the Culture Unit of the UNESCO Bangkok office, Feng Jing, and IFTM president Fanny Vong signed the agreement during a virtual ceremony.

The agreement reaffirms both parties’ commitment to further promote and update the content of the “Cultural Heritage Specialist Guide Training and Certification Programme” for UNESCO World Heritage Sites, developed by IFTM working with Bangkok’s UNESCO Office, and launched in 2005.

The program aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of tour guides who operate in world heritage sites across the Asia-Pacific region and to raise public awareness of the importance of preserving and respecting the universal values of these sites.

The World Heritage Committee recognized the initiative during its 31st session in 2007 as “a best-practice example of integrating heritage conservation and sustainable development for the benefit of local communities.”

Under UNESCO’s coordination, IFTM’s experts have been providing consultancy and training not only in Macau but also in Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Lao PDR, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and mainland China.

The “Cultural Heritage Specialist Guide Training and Certification Programme” consists of a core module and a country-specific module, so that participants can acquire both general knowledge about the significance and protection of world heritage as well as the universal value of their own country or region heritage.

Over the past 18 years, IFTM has trained 142 Cultural Heritage Specialist Guides for Macau to offer quality and accurate interpretations of Macau’s world heritage sites, providing visitors with a learning experience when appreciating local monuments and sites.