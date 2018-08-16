Im Sio Kei appointed as IPM president

Chief Executive Chui Sai On has appointed Im Sio Kei as the new president of the Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM). This decision was announced yesterday in the government Official Gazette.

Im’s term will commence on September 1, 2018, with the appointment valid for two years.

Im Sio Kei, is currently an IPM vice-president. He obtained his bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science, Master of Science in Enterprise Information Systems, and Doctor of Philosophy, all from the University of London.

On March 7, 2016, Im began serving as IPM’s vice president, having joined the institute in 2001, where he occupied various academic and administrative positions.

While at IPM, he assisted the Board of Management in establishing a teaching and quality management system, leading IPM to become Macau’s first institution to be successfully recognized by the Reviews Group of the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) for Higher Education.

Im is also a visiting scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles, and at the University of London, as well as an Honorary Professor at the Open University of Hong Kong.

Besides his work in the education sector, Im also participates in politics.

Im is a member of the Chief Executive Election Council, chairman of the Macau Public Service Evaluation Commission, vice president of the Association for the Promotion of Science and Technology, and a member of Guangdong province’s Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Cooperation Promotion Committee.

He was a consultant at Bank of China, Macau Branch, and has 15 years of experience in multi-media image technology.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam also appointed Vivian Lei as the vice president of IPM. Lei is the head of IPM’s Academic Affairs Department. Lei’s term will also commence on September 1.

Share this: Tweet





