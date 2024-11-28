Immigration Indonesia scraps visa-free entry for SAR passport holders

Macau passport holders are now required to obtain a visa in advance for travel to Indonesia. The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has been monitoring this situation following reports from residents who faced difficulties entering Indonesia due to visa on arrival complications.

As of November 14, 2024, holders of the SAR Passport must apply for a visa prior to their journey.

Previously, since April 2023, holders of the SAEM Passport could enter Indonesia using a visa on arrival.

However, the DSI said in a statement last night that it has received reports on November 22 and again on November 25 from citizens who were denied entry because they were unable to apply for a visa upon arrival.

After contacting the Consulate General of Indonesia in Hong Kong, the DSI learned that the visa on arrival policy for SAR Passport holders has been revoked, and this information has since been removed from the Indonesian Immigration Services website. LV