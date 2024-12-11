Industry agencies see rise in int’l travels this Christmas

Travel agencies are seeing an uptick in international travel for the Christmas season.

This increase reflects a growing desire among travelers to explore global destinations during the holiday period.

As cited in a Macao Daily News report, travel agencies have reported that popular destinations this year include Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, with Japan emerging as the most sought-after location for group tours.

The most popular Japan tour ranges from MOP10,000 to MOP13,000.

Currently, airfare from Macau to Tokyo and Osaka is around MOP6,000.

Despite the high ticket prices, seats are in high demand. It is estimated that one-third of local residents will join group tours via Hong Kong this year.

In past peak seasons, there were package tours from Macau to destinations beyond Tokyo and Osaka, but this year, due to airline flight arrangements, additional routes could not be added, preventing some tours from forming.

Meanwhile, the trend is further supported by an increase in interest in mainland China as a travel destination.

Reports indicate a 43% rise in locals utilizing travel agency services for trips to hotspots like Harbin and Yunnan.

Meanwhile, outbound travel has rebounded significantly, with recent reports indicating a 45% increase in trips taken by residents during the first 10 months of this year.

This surge brings travel numbers back to levels not seen since before the pandemic, marking a notable recovery for the region’s tourism sector.

According to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), approximately 473,000 residents sought outbound travel services from agencies between January and October.

The Public Security Police Force noted that as of Dec. 7, Macau residents accounted for over 72 million of the record-breaking 200 million border crossings this year.

While November and December statistics are still pending, the current data suggests a robust recovery in outbound travel.

Airport passenger rates have also improved, with a 57% increase compared to last year, although they remain at about 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

As a busy holiday season approaches, local tourism industry representatives are optimistic about its continued growth. Nadia Shaw