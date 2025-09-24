Inner Harbour business owners express concordance with gov’t response measures

At 3 p.m. this afternoon, the Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) downgraded the red storm surge warning to blue as water levels receded. Businesses in the Inner Harbor area evaluated the government’s response to Super Typhoon Ragasa positively, highlighting that timely alerts helped minimize property damage.

Current real-time data from the SMG shows that all monitoring stations in the Inner Harbour are recording water levels at zero, confirming that the affected areas have fully drained. The Civil Protection Operations Center announced that road sections previously closed due to flooding have been reopened to regular pedestrian and vehicle circulation.

As floodwaters began to recede in the Inner Harbour area, many shop owners returned to their stores to clean up and organize their merchandise.

Interviewed by the Times, a local eatery owner noted that they have faced multiple flooding incidents due to super typhoons, including Typhoon Beiji in 1993, Hagupit in 2008, Hato in 2017, and Mangkhut in 2018.

The Lei couple considered the government’s timely appeal to have helped minimize property damage, noting, “This time the damage wasn’t too severe—we were fortunate.”

However, some shops in the market continue to face challenges. When asked if they evacuated in time, Lei remarked, “The flooding here was extremely severe,” explaining that they had moved all goods to higher ground in advance to prevent further damage.

As cleanup efforts began after the typhoon, they emphasized the importance of cleanliness. The wife stated, “If we don’t clean properly today, we’ll have to clean again tomorrow,” highlighting that maintaining environmental hygiene is crucial for food safety.

“We know food must be clean—that’s the most important thing,” she added, noting that there was still time for remediation during the cleanup process.

