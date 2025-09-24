Local Team wins gold at International Anti-Corruption Hackathon

A team of young Macau coders, named “Just do,” has been crowned champion of the “Coding4Integrity Asian Youth Anti-Corruption Hackathon,” winning the gold award for their innovative AI-powered solution.

The team, comprising Sam Ka Lok, Loi Nga Hei, and Cai Pei Jun, triumphed at the Grande Finale in Hong Kong, outperforming competitors from 14 countries and regions.

The hackathon, co-hosted by Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities, challenged participants to develop digital prototypes tackling Asian corruption-related issues.

Macau’s team won with “BidTrust,” a public procurement analysis platform designed to help government departments assess sensitive documents efficiently and detect irregularities to prevent fraud.

In addition to the top prize, the team also received the “Audience’s Favourite” and “Friend of Hong Kong” awards.

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), which organized the local preliminary round in May with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, provided the two representing teams with professional training and technical support.

Following their victory, the gold-winning team is scheduled to present their project at the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in Doha, Qatar, at the end of this year.

Team members described the event as a valuable opportunity for international exchange.

Sam stated that the experience deepened his understanding of anti-corruption work, Cai highlighted the benefits of exchanging ideas with global peers, and Loi expressed a desire to continue showcasing Macau youth’s capabilities on the world stage.

The CCAC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local youth, in line with national and SAR policy, by providing opportunities to broaden their international vision.

