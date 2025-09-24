‘No Skate!’ awarded as best film at MISFF

The Macao International Shorts Film Festival (MISFF) wrapped up with the short film “No Skate!” being awarded best film of the festival.

The awards ceremony was held at the Galaxy International Convention Centre. The French short film directed by Guil Sela was honored with the Best Short Film Award, while Chan Si Ieong’s “Waves Under the Sea ” received the Macao Unit Award.

Speaking to the press during the ceremony, Deland Leong, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), said, “This edition of the festival presented outstanding short films of diverse styles from 31 countries and regions, offering the audience a feast of visual artistry with thought-provoking content.”

Jason Anderson, Chairperson of the International Advisory Board, expressed his satisfaction with Macau’s great importance to short films and emerging filmmakers.

“To cooperate with the emerging filmmakers, it not only boosts their confidence but also helps them to reach the stages of the international film festivals.”

The festival, co-organized by the IC and the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), featured other short films with the theme “New Voices from Horizon” and 26 shortlisted short films worldwide.

“I’m Glad You’re Dead Now,” directed by Tawfeek Barhom, won the Best Director Award; “Atom & Void,” directed by Gonçalo Almeida, was awarded the Innovative Storytelling Award, while “Conex,” directed by Dina Rezaei, received the Jury Special Mention.

In addition, 10 local films competed in the “Macao Shorts” section.

In addition to the leading award attributed to “Waves Under the Sea,” “Granny Pirate3: Typhoon Again,” directed by Vitty Ho Wai Tong, was honored with a Jury Special Mention.

