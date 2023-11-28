Inner Harbour flood relief works detours near San Ma Lo

A series of traffic detours will be in place to facilitate flood relief works for the Inner Harbour as construction commence at San Ma Lo this weekend.

The construction work at the intersection between Inner Harbour and Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, which is colloquially referred to as San Ma Lo, is expected to last five months.

From the south of San Ma Lo to the intersection of Rua das Lorchas, two lanes will be suspended in the direction of Barra. Traffic towards Barra will be diverted onto a lane generally used for oncoming traffic. Temporary separation bollards will be installed to separate traffic for San Ma Lo and for Fai Chi Kei.

The pedestrian crossing at the intersection between Rua do Visconde Paço de Arcos and San Ma Lo will be suspended during the construction period. Meanwhile, a set of traffic lights will be installed at the zebra crossing near the gas station at on Rua do Visconde Paço de Arcos, in the attempt to assist both pedestrian and motor traffic.

Pedestrians are reminded to use either this zebra crossing or the footbridge on Rua das Lorchas to cross the road. Traffic towards Fai Chi Kei will be able to make use of the forecourt of the Ponte 16 Resort.

Bus routes that pass the area will also be affected by the road works. Routes 8A, 18A, 18B, 19 and 26 will not stop at the Ponte 16 bus stop. Moreover, as the Ponte 14 bus stop will be closed, buses will use substitute stops. Details can be accessed on the websites of the two bus companies.

A social advisor has told local media Macao Daily News that a broader range of notification methods should be used before and during the roadworks. In addition, she encourages the public to rely on public transport during the time the roadworks are conducted.