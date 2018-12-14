International Parade starts Sunday

The 2018 Macao International Parade will be held this Sunday featuring art groups from different countries and regions who will be performing in the city’s streets. Until Saturday, a total of 76 performing groups with over 1,700 artists will hold outreach performances including three award-winning living statue artists from different countries, who will appear in various community venues. A “Fantasy Night of Music and Dance” will be held tonight at Iao Hon Garden, featuring art groups from Brazil, Colombia, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique and China (Guizhou); while the “Lívia Mattos Circus Show” from Brazil, the “Crazy Clowns” from Spain and the “Russian Circus” from Russia will perform tomorrow at the Jorge Álvares Square.

Christmas market with ‘Candy House’ theme

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) will hold Christmas Market 2018 in Tap Seac Square in Macau for 16 consecutive days. The theme of this year’s Christmas Market is “Christmas Candy House.” Spinning Tea Cups and the Christmas Artificial Snow Area will be provided for the first time to tie in with the event. The 2018 Christmas Market will be held from December 19 to January 3, 2019. The market will open from 2 p.m. to midnight on December 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31, and from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the other dates. The market will feature 13 Christmas gift stalls and 11 snack stalls.

