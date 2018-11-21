Int’l business in banking sector rises

The proportion of international business in the local banking sector rose in the third quarter of 2018, according to the latest data released by the Monetary Authority of Macau.

At the end of the third quarter, the share of international assets of total banking assets was 86 percent, a marginal increase from 85.9 percent at the end of the second quarter. Meanwhile, the share of international liabilities rose to 81.1 percent from 80.9 percent.

Non-local currencies remained the dominant denomination in international banking transactions. At end-September 2018, the share denominated in Macau pataca in total international assets and total international liabilities were 0.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

The Hong Kong dollar, the U.S. dollar, the renminbi and other foreign currencies accounted for 43.1 percent, 44.9 percent, 6.7 percent and 4.5 percent of total international assets; as well as 49.9 percent, 39 percent, 6.5 percent and 3.7 percent of total international liabilities, respectively.

At end-September 2018, total international assets increased by 3.2 percent from last quarter and by 17.8 percent from a year earlier to MOP1,479.2 billion (USD183.7 billion).

At the same time, total international liabilities increased by 3.4 percent from three months ago and by 18.8 percent year-on-year to MOP1,395.6 billion (USD173.3 billion).

The compilation of the above statistics follows the methodology recommended by the Bank for International Settlements, which operates under the auspices of international law.

