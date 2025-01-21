IPIM tours four GBA cities to foster regional cooperation

The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) visited Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen—four cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA)—this month.

The visit included discussions with foreign-invested enterprises, relevant associations, and organizations in Jiangmen about the potential for establishing new service points, further enhancing Macau’s investment network in the western Guangdong market, and facilitating companies’ broadening their market reach.

Among those visited, a Fortune 500 company mentioned plans to utilize Macau as a “precise liaison window” for Portuguese-speaking countries, with plans to establish factories in Brazil and Angola within the year.

Additionally, new material, home appliance, and building material manufacturing companies in Macau have expressed interest in participating in the “2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macau)” and the “16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum and Exhibition,” seeking business opportunities through Macau’s international exhibition platform while inspecting the investment environment in Macau.

In recent years, inquiries from GBA enterprises about investing in Macau and establishing a presence there have shown an upward trend. In 2024, around 30% of GBA investors used IPIM’s “one-stop” services.

IPIM is said to continue supporting mainland enterprises in expanding into international markets through services such as the “China-PSC Business Compass” and “Facilitation Services for Commercial Registration in Nine Cities of GBA.” It also provides a platform for international investors to access the mainland market, helping enterprises leverage Macau’s advantages as an intersection for the national “dual circulation” strategy. Staff Reporter