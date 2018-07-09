Jho Low able to enter Macau despite Interpol notice

Wanted businessman Low Taek Jhow, also known as Jho Low, was reportedly able to enter Macau despite an Interpol notice, because neither Malaysia nor Singapore requested his arrest from the two SARs.

Citing several unnamed sources, the South China Morning Post says that Low, who is seen as the mastermind of the 1MDB financial scandal which lead to the arrest of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was able to enter the MSAR because an Interpol notice alone is not enough to obligate local authorities to intervene.

“Jho was in Hong Kong for a couple months,” the source told the SCMP. “He was staying at an apartment in Pacific Place with his family and his entourage. They moved out of Pacific Place and travelled to Macau a few days ago, despite Low being the subject of an ­Interpol red notice.”

“Hong Kong police have no obligation to arrest, even if he is on an Interpol red notice,” the source added. “The only obligation is if there is an accompanying formal request from the originating country, which there wasn’t.”

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission believes Low played a central role in the laundering of public money from the sovereign wealth fund. They say that they have sufficient evidence to prove Low’s involvement in the scandal.

Last month, Low’s passport was canceled on the request of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Low, who is widely thought to be hiding out in Macau along with his family, might now be in the process of applying for asylum. Macau does not currently have an extradition treaty with Malaysia.

Low has previously described his role with 1MDB as informal consulting that did not break any law. According to Bloomberg, he said he would cooperate with the anti-graft watchdog through his lawyers.

