Brief

Job-matching sessions show 20-30% success rate

- Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - 5 hours ago No Comments 596 Views

Lee Chong Cheng, president of the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, emphasized the association’s commitment  to job seekers, revealing it holds two to three job matching meetings weekly in collaboration with the Labour Affairs Bureau. Despite a challenging job market, the success rate of these meetings is approximately 20-30%. Most job seekers this January are middle-aged individuals, many currently employed but seeking new opportunities, particularly in the service and retail sectors.

Pin
Post Tags
Categories Macau