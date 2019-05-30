Joseph Lau withdraws legal action against HK fugitive bill

Businessman and real estate tycoon Joseph Lau, who was sentenced by Macau courts to five years imprisonment for corruption in a case related to former Secretary for Transport and Public Works Ao Man Long, has dropped legal action against Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill, as reported by media from the region.

According to reports, Lau, who has been evading his jail term in Macau, has given up on the idea of challenging the controversial extradition bill which is being considered in Hong Kong. This was communicated in a letter to both the High Court and the Secretary for Justice, and the judicial review application Lau filed in early April was withdrawn.

According to his lawyers, “Lau has said he loves his country and Hong Kong,” adding that the application was never intended to be opposition to “the country or the Hong Kong government.”

The move represents the removal of obstacles to the bill, which aims to allow the transfer of fugitives to jurisdictions where Hong Kong has no agreement on extradition, such as Macau, mainland China and Taiwan.

Extradition cases will be assessed on an individual basis.

Several figures in Hong Kong have voiced their many concerns regarding the topic, putting pressure on Carrie Lam’s government to either withdraw from the enforcement of the bill or change it, adding articles that would guarantee that Hong Kong residents’ rights will be safeguarded.

Lau’s lawyers told media in Hong Kong that ending Lau’s legal action aimed to remove him from exchanges or arguments over the bill, noting that he hopes “the city [will] maintain its harmony and stability.”

“Mr. Lau has withdrawn the application in the hope that this action is conducive to reducing dispute in our society,” his lawyers’ said in a statement.

Although it is not clear if any communication was established between Lau and government officials who wanted the case to be dropped, high-ranking officials hinted on Tuesday that concessions could be made to the bill, including a proposal to revise it so that only people suspected of crimes punishable under the penal framework by jail sentences of seven years or more could be extradited.

This would be a significant change as currently the bill stipulates that extradition can occur for penalties of three years or more. RM