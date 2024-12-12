‘Joy to the World’ event celebrates talents of special needs community

Nearly 400 individuals from five local associations supporting people with special needs recently gathered at the Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Centre for the 25th edition of the “Joy to the World” event. Organized by the Rotary Club of Macau and co-hosted with the Fuhong Society of Macau, Macau Special Olympics, Association of Parents of the Mentally Handicapped, Macau Down Syndrome Association, and the Concordia School for Special Education, this year’s theme was “Magic Xmas Garden,” with Sands China as the event sponsor.

The celebration provided a vibrant platform for young talent, allowing service users to showcase their artistic abilities through energetic dance performances and acrobatics.

“This signature community service project aims to provide a stage for young people with special needs to showcase their talents, affirm their potential, and contribute to their integration into society,” the Rotary Club said in a statement.

Dressed as magicians and wizards, VIP guests added a festive touch to the occasion. The venue was adorned with Christmas decorations, including life-size Santa Clauses who distributed gifts to all participants.

President Calvin Kuang expressed hope that the event would enhance inclusivity and self-worth among individuals with special needs, emphasizing the Rotary Club’s commitment to service and community upliftment. Staff Reporter