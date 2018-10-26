Junket workers to be barred from casinos when off-duty

In a new addition to the bill currently under discussion during the Legislative Assembly (AL) first standing committee meeting, the workers from gaming promoters (junkets) have been added to the list of people whose access to the region’s gaming rooms will be restricted.

The information came from a statement from the president of the committee, lawmaker Ho Ion Sang, after the latest meeting held this week, where he mentioned that legislators have decided to include junket workers in the restricted list with the purpose of preventing problematic gambling among gaming industry employees. It has been acknowledged in both scientific studies and criminal case studies that gaming employees are amongst those most severely affected with gambling addictions, including those guilty of committing crimes to repay gambling debts.

The proposal now includes junkets staff who join the dealers, cage staff and other gaming-related employees, as well as non-gaming positions such as security and cleaning staff and even some food and beverage workers (working directly in the gaming floors) who will see their access to the area restricted to their working hours only, except during Chinese New Year (three days). This exemption already applies to the civil servants and other public officials.

The bill will be once again be discussed in the first standing committee on Monday.

