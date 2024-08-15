Kam Pek Market to launch first phase with 10 food stalls by year-end

In a move to revitalize the historic Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro (San Ma Lou), SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) unveiled its plans for the Kam Pek Market project during a tenant briefing yesterday.

This initiative, guided by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), will transform the Kam Pek Community Centre into a culinary and cultural hub, offering an array of international casual dining, trendy shopping, entertainment and artistic elements.

“SJM embraces the spirit of ‘big enterprises leading small ones’,” said Daisy Ho, managing director of SJM.

“We hope to leverage our competitive advantage to inject new vitality into the Macau community through this revitalization project, utilizing our resources to pave new paths and build a favorable business environment for future tenants and neighboring businesses,” Ho added.

In the first phase of the project, 10 food stalls on the ground and first floors will be available for bidding by local entrepreneurs, with an estimated opening date between mid-December and the Chinese New Year.

Five additional food stalls will be reserved for collaboration with invited brands.

The bidding criteria include operational strategies, relevant experience, and various eligibility requirements.

The application period for bids opens Aug. 16, and closes 6 p.m. Sept. 6, this year.

The revitalization project will incorporate Art Deco style and structural elements, creating a relaxed atmosphere that appeals to young customers while respecting the building’s former role as the community’s entertainment and leisure hub.

The company said it will also operate its beverage brand in the market, working hand in hand with SMEs to create a top-of-mind dining destination.

The “Revitalization Plan for San Ma Lou,” launched in 2023, is jointly advanced by the government and SJM to drive the development of neighborhoods around the historic areas.

The Kam Pek Market is a part of this blueprint.

This announcement follows SJM’s May 21 declaration of its intention to acquire Kam Pek Community Centre and redevelop it into a food and beverage landmark, as part of its commitment to revitalize historic districts under its 10-year concession contract.

The open tender for local businesses to establish stalls will be launched mid-August.

SJM has previously announced the acquisition of Kam Pek Community Centre for HKD166 million is part of its commitment to non-gaming investment and will be an important part of the integrated revitalization of Avenida Almeida Ribeiro.

The briefing yesterday was attended by representatives from various government bureaus, including the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), and the Macao Chamber of Commerce, as well as industry associations such as the Macau Federation of Trade Unions and the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao. Nadia Shaw