Kaohsiung signs food contracts with local buyers

The visiting delegation from the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has signed contracts for USD23.3 million worth of agricultural and fishery products with buyers from the SAR, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong announced.

According to Leong, 49 companies from Macau and Kaohsiung signed 27 long-term contracts, with a total value of MOP188 million.

The products ordered by the SAR’s supermarkets and food suppliers include fish, pineapples and other agricultural specialties of Kaohsiung.

The contracts were signed during a promotional event attended by Leong and Kaohsiung Mayor Daniel Han Kuo-yu, who led the municipal delegation visiting Macau on Saturday after his trip to the Hong Kong SAR (more on p11).

On Saturday, the Chief Executive, Chui Sai and Han exchanged views on promoting trade, and cultural and tourism activities.

Han believed that there was potential for cooperation between Kaohsiung and Macau, especially regarding exports of Kaohsiung’s agricultural products.

The mayor said he hoped to enhance trade with Macau and promote tourism and cultural cooperation between the two cities. LV

