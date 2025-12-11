Kou Hoi In appointed as TDM board chairman

The Chief Executive has appointed Kou Hoi In as chairman of the Board of Directors of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) for a one-year term. The appointment of the former Legislative Assembly president to TDM’s board was published yesterday in the Official Gazette, taking effect Dec. 10. In the same document, the Chief Executive also appointed Lee Chong Cheng and Casimiro de Jesus Pinto to TDM’s board. Lo Song Man was reappointed as vice chairman, while Cristina Ho Hoi Leng and Vong Hin Fai were also reconfirmed as board members.

Like this: Like Loading...