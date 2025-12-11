Beijing approves annual quota of 190 mainland students for USJ

Beijing has officially approved an annual recruitment quota of 190 mainland Chinese students for the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) in Macau.

This milestone for the institution was shared during an honorary and postgraduate degree conferment ceremony held over the weekend, where 103 students received their master’s and doctoral degrees.

The announcement was made by USJ Rector Stephen Morgan, expanding the university’s capacity to admit students from the mainland.

According to the revised enrollment scheme from China’s Ministry of Education, starting next academic year, USJ will enroll 160 master’s and 30 doctoral students from mainland China each year.

The rector said he hopes the proportion of local students, international students, and mainland Chinese students will be roughly one-third in the future student composition, enhancing the diversity and internationalization of the campus.

Meanwhile, interest from international students is growing.

13 medical students from Timor-Leste, from the Catholic University of Timor-Leste, visited Macau for a comprehensive four-day training program, with one of the days spent at USJ.

The program was held at the Medical Simulation Education Centre of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Science and Technology of Macau and aimed to improve students’ medical skills through workshops on communication skills, airway management, and surgical techniques.

Students participated in hands-on operational training in endoscopy, visited the digital anatomy lab, and learned about ultrasound-focused assessment of trauma and pelvic examinations.

The students also studied traditional Chinese medicine in depth and participated in cardiology seminars using advanced simulation technology. Ricaela Diputado

