Corruption watchdog probes chef over bribery allegations

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has launched an investigation into the executive chef of a food and beverage department at an integrated resort enterprise following reports of suspected bribery.

The chef is alleged to have solicited cash and gifts in exchange for recommending individuals for employment, assisting them to pass probation, or renewing their contracts.

According to the CCAC, the chef exploited his position and authority between 2023 and 2024, repeatedly seeking personal advantages from colleagues and subordinates.

These actions are said to constitute passive bribery under the city’s Prevention and Suppression of Bribery in the Private Sector law. Four other employees were suspected of committing active bribery in connection with the case. The matter has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for follow-up.

The CCAC stressed that similar misconduct in the private sector has surfaced repeatedly in recent years and urged the public to treat such cases seriously.

“These cases not only involve employment rights but also affect the fair and clean business environment of Macau,” the watchdog said.

The commission also reiterated its appeal to uphold integrity and abide by the law, warning against seeking illicit gains through corruption. Employees who encounter bribe solicitation or other illegal activities are encouraged to report the matter to the CCAC. LV

