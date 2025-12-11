Gov’t drafts plan to expand smoking bans to street level

Local authorities announced yesterday a pilot program for street-level smoking bans to be launched next year, building on the recent establishment of no-smoking zones at the entrances of three schools and one nursery.

As part of the government’s efforts to create a smoke-free city, the Health Bureau (SSM) said the pilot program aims to implement a smoking ban on both sides of the pedestrian walkway at Alameda Dr. Carlos d’Assumpção in ZAPE.

Prominent signs will be installed at the entrances to the no-smoking zones to ensure that smokers are clearly informed of the restrictions upon entering the area.

“During the pilot phase, we will not impose penalties. Instead, we will focus on persuasion and public awareness to help residents and visitors alike understand the regulations,” said Lam Chong, director of the SSM Disease Control Center.

He added, “Through this trial, we aim to gather feedback from all sectors of society regarding the implementation methods.”

He cited examples from countries such as Japan that have established outdoor designated smoking booths. Lam noted that setting up smoking booths in Macau presents practical challenges due to the city’s “narrower streets,” leading authorities to favor the planning of open-air smoking areas instead.

According to him, the preliminary concept involves clearly marking designated zones on the ground, installing prominent signage at the entrances to no-smoking areas, and placing multiple reminders within the designated zones.

In response to public concerns over the government’s earlier proposal to establish no-smoking zones in high-traffic areas, Lam made the remarks yesterday during public broadcaster TDM’s radio program.

During the program, a listener also raised issues regarding smoking near designated no-smoking zones at the city’s bus stops.

To address this concern, the anti-smoking initiative is coordinating with relevant government entities to implement measures aimed at creating continuous no-smoking areas between adjacent bus stops, effectively eliminating any spaces where smoking might occur.

Additionally, as proposed by Lam, trash bins currently located near no-smoking zones will either be replaced with ashtrays or relocated further away to discourage smoking in proximity to these designated areas.

Meanwhile, some listeners suggested leveraging technological solutions, such as installing smoke detectors or cameras at hotspots for violations, to enhance tobacco control enforcement through better detection and evidence collection.

Also addressing yesterday’s program, Cheang Seng Ip, deputy director of the SSM, cited data indicating that the tobacco control policy has yielded “significant results,” with the tobacco use rate among Macau residents aged 15 and older dropping from 16.9% in 2011 to 11.6% in 2023.

“This progress is ahead of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) target of reducing tobacco use by 30% globally by 2030 compared to 2010 levels,” he stated.

However, he emphasized that future legislative amendments would impose “stricter” regulations on e-cigarettes, pointing out their harmful effects. “E-cigarettes contain numerous components, including narcotics, and their risks are no less than those of traditional tobacco products,” he stated.

According to him, the government is currently soliciting opinions from all sectors of society regarding the proposed legislation, particularly focusing on whether to prohibit the possession of e-cigarettes in public places and whether restrictions should apply only to e-cigarette cartridges or to the devices themselves.

Organizations have noted an annual increase in inquiries for smoking cessation assistance, reflecting residents’ growing awareness of the need to quit smoking.

In response to concerns about enforcement efficiency, the director of the SSM Disease Control Center said that all sectors of society share the responsibility for tobacco control, stating that venue management must remind illegal smokers to stop, and noncompliance can be reported to the police, with hopes for active cooperation across the board.

