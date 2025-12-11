Macau’s growth in international visitation noted on the Top 100 City Destination Index

Local performance in attracting international tourism has been highlighted in the recent report, the “Top 100 City Destination Index,” prepared by Euromonitor International.

According to the report, Macau’s performance followed a surge in the Asia-Pacific markets.

“International arrivals continued to grow in 2025, led by strong regional performance. Asia-Pacific recorded the most significant increase at 10%, followed by the Middle East and Africa at 7%.”

Among the cities included in this index, Bangkok topped the list with 30.3 million visitors, followed by Hong Kong. Macau is reportedly ranked fourth on this regional list, which primarily considers growth relative to prior years.

Official figures from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) show that last year Macau received 2.42 million international visitors, a 66% year-on-year increase.

Recent statistics for the period January–October show an additional 13.6% increase this year, which, if maintained at the same rate, would result in approximately 2.75 million international arrivals by the end of this year, fewer than the goal of three million or more mentioned earlier this year by the local tourism authority.

Still, the last two months of the year typically see a significant influx of international visitors due to major events such as the Macau Grand Prix, the International Marathon, and other season-related events.

The index organizers also noted that the momentum in the Asia-Pacific this year “was driven by visa relaxations, major infrastructure upgrades, and high-profile cultural and sporting events, which strengthened connectivity and enhanced visitor experiences.”

“Even amid economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, global travel proved exceptionally resilient in 2025. International arrivals to the top 100 cities climbed 8% to 702 million, highlighting the ability of cities to adapt, innovate, and deliver experiences that travelers continue to find irresistible,” said Nadejda Popova, global head of loyalty at Euromonitor International.

Worldwide, Paris retained the title, as did the first five cities ranked, which also include Madrid, Tokyo (Asia’s No. 1), Rome, and Milan.

Euromonitor International also noted that Madrid ranks second for its recognition of sustainability leadership and urban mobility initiatives, while Tokyo remains Asia’s top city destination for its vibrant visitor experience and major sporting events.

The same organization noted that the retention of Paris’ top position was “driven by its strong tourism infrastructure, vibrant culture, and focus on sustainability,” with the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris being a key highlight that drew significant tourist interest.

Sustainability and innovation playing decisive roles

According to Euromonitor International, sustainability remains a priority in tourism strategies, with Spanish cities such as Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, and Seville leading eco-friendly initiatives, joined by Nordic leaders Helsinki and Oslo.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is reshaping tourism management and visitor experiences, from New York’s smart city platforms to Bangkok’s digital arrival cards and Abu Dhabi’s AI-powered services.

Infrastructure investment continues to underpin growth, with Rome, Tokyo, and Paris advancing through luxury hotel developments and airport expansions, while São Paulo (Brazil) stands out for rapid progress in metro and logistics upgrades.

“City destinations are entering a pivotal new era, marked by ambitious investment, rapid innovation, and the widespread integration of AI. As cities compete for visitors, the focus is shifting toward sustainability, resilience, and the delivery of meaningful, personalized experiences. The 2025 Index highlights those destinations that are not only thriving today but also setting the standard for the future of urban tourism,” Popova added.

