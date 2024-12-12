Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre reopens with revitalized space for cultural tourism

The Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre officially reopened yesterday, offering a revitalized space for cultural tourism and experiences.

The reopening ceremony was officiated by government officials and renowned Portuguese architect and sculptor Cristina Maria de Faria Rocha Leiria, the center’s designer.

The Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre has been transformed into a multi-functional cultural tourism space, featuring exhibitions, shops selling cultural and creative products, as well as snacks and takeaway refreshments.

This renovation aims to facilitate the development of cultural tourism in the community and diversify the public’s cultural experiences.

A key aspect is the exhibition “Moments of Light with Kun Iam – Solo Exhibition of Cristina Rocha Leiria,” which invites the public to appreciate the Kun Iam statue through the interplay of light and materials such as jade, crystal, wood and brushed steel. Visitors can also learn about the planning, construction, and inauguration of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, which serves as “a testament to the connection between China and Portugal.”

Leong Wai Man, the director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), welcomed the attendees to the reopening ceremony and the opening of the exhibition.

In her remarks, Leong highlighted the bureau’s efforts in optimizing public cultural services and supporting the growth of the cultural industry in recent years.

“Through the organic integration of various cultural activities, cultural and museum facilities and cultural and creative industries, we have promoted the in-depth integration of culture and tourism, and guided the demand for cultural consumption, which has contributed to the diversified development of Macau’s economy,” Leong stated.

Leong noted the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, which was planned in 1997 and opened in 1999, is a symbol of Sino-Portuguese friendship.

Against this backdrop, Macau has cultivated a multicultural and open environment that has allowed cultural and creative enterprises to produce unique projects blending Chinese and Western elements.

Leong said the bureau has transformed the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre into a cultural and tourism event space, offering exhibitions, concerts, and information on local attractions and cultural activities to promote the development of Macau’s arts, culture and creative enterprises.

Leong expressed gratitude to the Portuguese architect and sculptor, Cristina Rocha Leiria, for organizing the “Moments of Light with Kun Iam” exhibition, which showcases the construction process of the Kun Iam statue and its related works, which are “a testament to the fruitfulness of the joint efforts made by the Chinese and Portuguese, as well as the various sectors of Macau.”

The “Moments of Light with Kun Iam – Solo Exhibition of Cristina Rocha Leiria” will be open to the public until March 13, 2025, with free admission. The Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including on public holidays, but will be closed Fridays. Victoria Chan