Landmark gazetteer series launches

The “Macao Gazetteer Series: Book of Geography” was officially launched on Oct. 21, at the University of Macau, marking a significant cultural milestone for the region. This event attracted nearly 100 attendees, including government officials, academics, and cultural advocates, highlighting the project’s importance to Macau’s heritage and identity.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said this gazetteer is the first of its kind completed in Macau since the founding of the People’s Republic of China. He described it as “one of the most important cultural projects” in Macau’s history and said it underscores respect for national traditions while supporting Macau’s development as a hub for cultural exchange.

The Book of Geography consists of two volumes encompassing eight chapters and totaling 1.3 million words across 1,500 pages. It provides comprehensive insights into various aspects of Macau, including its history, natural environment, demographic changes, urban planning, transportation systems, public utilities, and environmental protection efforts. This extensive resource aims to serve both scholars and residents by documenting Macau’s historical development and current status.

Rector Yonghua Song expressed gratitude to all contributors involved in the compilation process and encouraged feedback to enhance future editions. The launch included a session where committee members shared key contents from the gazetteer, reinforcing its role as a reference for understanding Macau’s rich cultural tapestry, the government information bureau stated.

Overall, the “Macao Gazetteer Series: Book of Geography” represents a commitment to preserving Macau’s unique identity while fostering a sense of belonging among its residents amidst global influences. Nadia Shaw