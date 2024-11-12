Lawmaker criticizes government as decrease in sports funding affects athletes

The sports landscape is facing significant challenges, as government financial support for sports development has declined in recent years, according to lawmaker Ron Lam.

In his written inquiry to the government, Lam noted many sports organizations have expressed frustration over the lack of support for sports development, with some claiming that maintaining normal operations has become increasingly difficult.

Athletes have also raised concerns, pointing out that, aside from the government’s “City of Sports” slogan, there is “little evidence of genuine commitment to enhancing the sports sector.”

The most glaring issue appears to be a significant reduction in funding. Lam and the sports community have criticized the government for drastically cutting financial support for sports organizations, with a more than 40% reduction in estimated expenditure over the past three years.

Despite the government’s claims of consistent sports funding, financial data paints a different picture. The allocation for the Sports Development Fund dropped from MOP208 million in 2020 to just MOP106 million in 2021, a 49% decrease. Although funding has fluctuated in subsequent years, it has remained lower than pre-2020 levels, with a notable 34.8% decrease in 2023. In comparison, the government allocated around MOP196 million in financial assistance through the fund in 2014.

“This year’s estimate has even been reduced by more than 40% compared to three years ago. What are the reasons for the drastic reduction in sports funding and the budget in recent years?” Lam questioned in his inquiry.

Lam said the funding cuts have taken a toll on the operations of sports organizations.

“Due to limited government resources, Macau athletes have faced temporary disqualifications from representing the region in competitions. Many sports associations have reported that these constraints have led to Macau teams missing out on numerous international events in recent years,” Lam explained.

“As a result, athletes have not had the opportunity to gain competition experience or earn points, which has contributed to low morale within the sports community. This situation raises concerns about the long-term impact on athlete development and Macau’s overall competitiveness in the sporting arena,” he added.

As of the end of 2023, Macau has around 2,200 training team athletes, many of whom are unaware of their entitlements, including various allowances and subsidies, according to Lam. Some athletes who meet the criteria for the government’s financial assistance programs for elite athletes have reported not receiving the subsidies they are entitled to.

The government’s investment in professional athletes, reported at MOP16 million, averages nearly MOP670,000 per athlete. However, the revised criteria for the government’s financial assistance programs, “implemented without broad consultation,” have led to confusion, not meeting some athletes’ expectations. Victoria Chan