Lawmaker raises concerns for workplace mental health

Healthcare for workplace mental health is becoming critical in Macau for a variety of reasons, lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho has said in his latest written inquiry.

Citing the WHO, Coutinho highlighted that the three pillars of workplace mental health are prevention, intervention and accommodation. He noted that the most frequently seen mental issues are anxiety, depression, breakdowns and eating disorders. Moreover, he underlined that both the WHO and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have called on governments to implement more and better specific measures to combat mental health issues among the working population.

The lawmaker further cited the WHO as noting that risks of workplace mental health issues should be dealt with. These risks include long-term and strenuous workloads, negative acts in the workplace, as well as elements that cause disturbances or worries at work.

In response to these elements, these organizations recommend companies continually train their management staff so that they are better able to ease workplace tension and stress, as well as resolve workplace challenges and problems.

The lawmaker also pointed out that arrangements of work hours, submission to authoritative managements, lack of human interactions in the workplace, expedited timelines and escalated requirements are all elements that affect workplace mental and physical health.

Coutinho also noted that workplace bullying and threatening will harm the mental health of employees. Age and sex discrimination, long work hours, low salary, and lack of balance between work and personal lives will also affect mental wellbeing, the lawmaker said.

As a result, the lawmaker asked if the government is prepared in terms of laws and policies to address increased threats to workplace and societal mental health. He also questioned if the city has enough professionals to cope with changing situations.

Up to this point, the government has been emphasizing that mental health care is provided at various public facilities and social organizations. In addition, with the government frequently underlining its three-pronged mental health response mechanism, the lawmaker asked for data related to the system’s effectiveness and efficiency.

As a former civil servant, the lawmaker asked about the number of accredited professionals in the civil service structure who can cope with workplace mental health issues when they occur.

He also called on the government to exert additional efforts in destigmatizing mental health issues.