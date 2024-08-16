Lawmakers expands controlled substances list

The Macau Legislative Council passed emergency amendments yesterday to add five internationally controlled substances to its Anti-Drug Law. Secretary for Security Wong, Sio Chak, said the addition of four opioid analgesics and one synthetic cannabinoid aligns Macau’s banned substances with UN conventions. Only one newly banned synthetic cannabinoid has been linked to 17 local drug cases from 2021 to 2023, according to Wong. Some legislators worry about illicit drugs in e-cigarettes locally, though Wong noted several confirmed local cases involving e-cigarettes. The changes expand Macau’s banned drug lists to match those of neighboring regions and the international community.

