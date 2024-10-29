Lawmakers share aspirations on gov’t priorities

Several lawmakers in the Legislative Assembly have shared their aspirations and ambitions regarding what they believe should be the priority areas for the new government, led by Sam Hou Fai.

Lawmaker Ella Lei said, “I hope that the government continues to follow the governing principle of ‘strengthening guarantees and improving quality of life for the population,’ to boost the happiness and well-being of Macau residents.”

She highlighted three specific areas of concern for Sam, relating to the need to solve structural unemployment, hire non-resident workers, and improve employment opportunities for young and middle-aged job seekers.

On the matter of structural unemployment, Lei believes that while the unemployment rate is currently relatively low, there are still issues of underemployment and residents on very low wages who are close to being unable to sustain themselves and their families.

Another of Lei’s priorities is the hiring of non-resident workers (TNR). She highlighted her hope for better rules that will ensure job exclusivity for local residents in roles such as croupiers, supervisor and drivers.

She also called for better oversight of contracts with TNR to avoid wage or rights reductions when compared to local workers.

The lawmaker also urged the development of specific plans for the employment and professional development of young people and middle-aged people to help those facing limited job opportunities. She noted that job seekers looking for their first job, as well as those who are advanced in their careers or who are older, often have fewer job opportunities and find it difficult to find a new job after being laid off or terminated.

On a different note, lawmaker Lei Chan U said the new government should be guided by public opinion in policy-making, urging the government to engage with different sectors and listen to suggestions made by members of society who often propose actionable strategies to solve the problems they face.

Another priority raised was traffic improvement. Lawmaker Chui Sai Peng called for greater attention to regional and interregional traffic, highlighting the need for the new government to create a detailed plan that takes into account the impact of new developments such as the Zone A of the new landfills and other areas expected to see population growth. Chui also called for better traffic management and signage during construction detours.

Lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang advocated for improved sports and recreational facilities, noting the policy of transforming Macau into a “Sports City” has caught the attention of many. He said residents have been more interested in participating in sports, which has put pressure on existing facilities, some of which need urgent attention and upgrades.

Ngan highlighted the need to commence concrete plans for land of the former Jockey Club in Taipa, which the lawmaker believes should be used for sports and recreational facilities.

José Maria Pereira Coutinho noted that “Many citizens place a new hope in the future CE and team. But ahead of him lies an enormous challenge to revitalize the local economy. This will call for skills and talents to solve the major problems that affect citizens’ lives: from unemployment to road traffic, to the quality of public health services, and the need to improve the quality, efficiency, effectiveness and transparency of public spending.”

Pereira Coutinho added, “The Macau SAR needs to internationalize by implementing economic policies to attract direct foreign investment by launching a global investment promotion campaign under the motto ‘Investing in Macau’.”

“It could also lead commercial delegations abroad to promote investments, and participate in the major global industry, tourism, and technology fairs,” he said.

“It could offer consultancy services in strategic locations on important issues such as low taxes, flexible rules of origin, trade liberalization of goods, simplicity of customs procedures, and freedom in movement of capital and human resources.”

Lawmaker Song Pek Kei said “the new government team must deepen reform, innovate and adapt on development needs, unite the forces of ‘Love for the country and Macau,’ and respond to the expectations of citizens.” She said this is the only way to “open a new chapter for Macau’s development and promote stable and lasting implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle.”

According to Song, to achieve these ambitions, the new administration must prioritize recruitment of talent and engage in communication and collaboration with all sectors to understand and fulfil the needs of Macau society.