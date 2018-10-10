Lawmakers visit China prior to AL resumption

A delegation of Macau lawmakers kicked off a visit to Beijing and Tianjin yesterday at the invitation of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, and will return to Macau on Friday.

The visit takes place right before the resumption of the Legislative Assembly (AL) after a two-month summer break.

According to a report by the Macao Daily News, the visit has also been suggested by the Chief Executive, with the State Council’s SARs Affairs Office inviting all of Macau’s lawmakers to visit Beijing and Tianjin.

The delegation will meet with Tianjin People’s Congress and Chinese leaders in Beijing.

The trip’s purpose is said to be enhancing the MSAR’s connection with mainland China, as well as the lawmakers’ knowledge of the motherland.

Yesterday, a total of 29 lawmakers (including AL president Ho Iat Seng) departed from Macau International Airport. Three directly-elected lawmakers (Sulu Sou, Au Kam San and Ng Kuok Cheong) were absent from the delegation. Chan Chak Mo, who is currently on a trip to Europe representing a local association, also missed the trip.

When commenting on the visit, Ho said that many lawmakers hope to know more about the Greater Bay Area projects.

Economic concerns aside, lawmakers also expressed their expectations. In Song Pek Kei’s opinion, nowadays, since mainland China’s legislation system is rather advanced, Macau could benefit by learning from it.

Song also highlighted the special need for Macau to have enhanced communication between its administrative authority and legislation authority. JZ

