Leaks affect Border Gate covered sidewalk amid Red Rainstorm warning

The covered sidewalk connecting Toi-San District with the Border Gate border checkpoint has seen rainwater leaking from cracks amid the Red Rainstorm warning on Wednesday night, local media has reported.

As the time approached midnight, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) issued the aforementioned rainstorm warning at 10:50 pm on Wednesday. The warning was in effect until 1:45 a.m. the next day.

Minor floods in low-lying areas and roadside troughs were witnessed as the rainstorm ripped through Macau.

Many people who wanted to go to Zhuhai through the aforementioned border checkpoint were forced to find shelter under the covered sidewalk. However, as the covered sidewalk was experiencing leaks, people could not ultimately keep dry, according to local media outlet Macao Daily News.

According to the same report, border checkpoint users felt frustrated about the reliability of the facility. They hoped the government could repair the leakage as soon as possible, since even heavier rainfall is a usual scenario in summer in Macau.

Last couple of days’ heavy rainfall was mainly caused by the combined influence of an active southwesterly airstream and a trough of low pressure, which the SMG warned of late last week. AL