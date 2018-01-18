Legislative Assembly | Vong and Kou revoke resolution on Sulu Sou’s suspension

Kou Hoi In and Vong Hin Fai revoked the resolution on whether the suspension of lawmaker Sulu Sou should be regarded as a political act.

“There are some things which we have not been able to explain in a completely clear manner, and there is other content that needs to be enriched,” said Kou on the sidelines of the Legislative Assembly (AL) plenary meeting.

“Regarding the different opinions among society, we respect and will keep respecting them,” declared Kou, adding “I hope that we can enrich the related content.”

“We [Kou and Vong] have an unclear [understanding] of the lawmakers’ working rules, […] I do not think it is a matter of being in a rush or not, it is because there are some complications surrounding this matter, and because it involves the case, we do not want to discuss it.”

Yesterday morning, Vong and Kou proposed that AL President Ho Iat Seng revoke the document.

Vong said that the reason behind the decision was that he and Kou believe “there can be additional improvements regarding the content of the proposal.”

Vong said that he and Kou were alone in deciding to revoke the resolution and that other lawmakers were not involved.

José Pereira Coutinho said “the two lawmakers who proposed the [resolution] this time are indeed interfering with judicial independence, with the operations of the court and with the deliberation of the judges. […] It has already damaged the image of the Legislative Assembly.”

“This is the second time Vong Hin Fai has revoked a [resolution],” he continued. “I think it is too childish and easy to engage in this kind of interference. I think it [Sulu Sou’s issue] has already ended since the suspension. […] I hope they acknowledge the image of the AL.”

Moreover, Coutinho expressed dissatisfaction with Ho Iat Seng. “I seldom [propose] motions, but when I do, several times I have had to wait for half a year [until they are deliberated at the AL]. However, this time, the AL abused the usage of urgency, and [decided to] vote for [Sulu Sou’s case] immediately,” said the lawmaker.

He further mused on the voting of Sou’s case, “a case which concerns the laws regarding the courts, which is so complicated… the AL even organized a plenary meeting immediately to vote for it.”

“The AL president obviously needs to explain how everything can happen so casually,” demanded Coutinho.

“If I were one of these two lawmakers, I would absolutely stand up to apologize, because it is them who indeed did the wrong thing this time,” he accused.

Vong and Kou’s resolution contained just two articles. The first states that “deliberations of the Legislative Assembly that lead to the suspension or loss of a lawmaker’s mandate are acts of a political nature that are excluded from administrative, fiscal or customs appeal.”

The second article established that the measure would have retroactive effects dating back to December 1999, when the MSAR was created. JZ

