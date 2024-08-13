Legislative council discusses plans for new performance venue

The Legislative Assembly of Macau discussed the upcoming “Macao Outdoor Performance Area” during a question session on August 8. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ouyang Yu acknowledged concerns about the venue’s distance from the community and limited stalls, labeling it a “pain point.” Plans are in place to connect with local communities for large events to enhance economic activity. The performance area, set to open in 2025, will feature essential facilities for major events and a cross-departmental coordination group to ensure safety. The government aims to attract international performers and stimulate local small and medium-sized enterprises through community engagement initiatives.

Related