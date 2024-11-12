Lei Chan U: Measures to improve purchasing power needed

Lawmaker Lei Chan U has called on the government to introduce measures aimed at improving the purchasing power of the population.

In a verbal inquiry delivered at the Legislative Assembly (AL) yesterday afternoon, before the start of the agenda, Lei highlighted that although Macau’s economy and tourism sector have been recovering satisfactorily almost two years after the post-pandemic period, this recovery has not translated into improved purchasing power for the people.

“In the first half of this year, GDP reached 204.27 billion patacas, recovering 86.2% of the 2019 level. Employment has continued to improve, and according to the third-quarter (Q3) survey, the general unemployment rate was 1.7%, while the unemployment rate for residents was 2.3%—both lower than the pre-pandemic levels.

Additionally, the median monthly income for employed residents was 20,500 patacas, 2.5% higher than the 20,000 patacas recorded in the same period of 2019,” Lei explained. “However, this does not mean that the employment situation has fully recovered. Between January and September this year, visitor numbers reached 25.92 million—85.8% of the level seen in 2019. Yet, visitor spending remained cautious, while resident consumption increased, which led to an uneven recovery across various sectors in Macau.”

Lei further pointed out that the median monthly income in several sectors had yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. He provided several examples: “For instance, in Q3 this year, the median monthly income in the electricity, gas, and water sectors was 20,500 patacas, only 82% of the 25,000 patacas recorded in the same period of 2019. The median monthly income in the restaurant sector was 12,000 patacas, lower than the 13,000 patacas in 2019. Even in sectors where the median income has remained the same or even slightly higher than in 2019, many residents’ real purchasing power has decreased, especially when accounting for inflation over the past five years.”

The lawmaker also noted that the starting salaries of new workers in some sectors have fallen compared to pre-pandemic levels, further indicating that residents’ incomes still need improvement.

Lei emphasized that labor income remains the primary or sole source of income for the majority of residents. “Therefore, fair distribution of income is essential for the effective protection of workers’ rights and interests,” he said.

He concluded by suggesting the government closely monitor residents’ income levels and, if necessary, begin relevant studies to establish a fair and impartial income distribution system.