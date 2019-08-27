Lennon Wall appears at Nam Van Lake in call for democracy

A Lennon Wall appeared at Nam Van Lake Plaza, on Sunday, in support of Macau and Hong Kong people and the call in these two cities for democracy. The wall was removed later on the same day, according to a report by All About Macau.

On Sunday, approximately 53 notes were attached on the wall. The notes left on the wall included messages such as “all five demands must be fulfilled”, “Go Macau People, Go Hong Kong People,” and “no small-circle election”. Empty note papers and pens were also left on the floor for free use by the public.

Despite the fact that no criminal activities were related to the Lennon Wall, several police officers from the Judiciary Police (PJ) appeared at the scene to carry out an investigation.

“If you don’t say, I thought there was a murder case,” one commented on Macau’s Lennon Wall on Lihkg Forum, a forum website with a user base mostly from Hong Kong.

Four middle school students from the site – two girls and two boys – were questioned in relation to the wall for more than one hour until they were eventually released from by the police. None of them were arrested.

A journalist dispatched to the scene was also requested to present an ID card, which was only returned to the journalist about 20 minutes later.

None of the four students admitting to creating the wall, although one of the female students left a memo on it. This student said she felt “helpless” and “odd” when she was questioned for over an hour by police officers. She added that the police officers did not explain the reason for the questioning to any of the students.

Moreover, according to this student, there were also memos with insulting words on the wall, however, the four students claim to have removed them.

One of the boys who was questioned stated that he learnt about the Lennon Wall online, and thought it was a valuable chance for Macau to have a channel for people to voice their opinion, which triggered his interest in visiting the site.

“The Macau [government] does not listen to the people. Many things are not close to reality and are far away from public opinions,” the male student said, according to the same report.

“We want to use this channel to voice our opinion to the government and to make more people learn about it.”

The male student highlighted that he is simply a young person who wishes the best for Macau, does not want Macau to become chaotic, and wants to support other places in a peaceful manner.

The students left the scene at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Thirty minutes later, the wall was cleaned up.

Recently in Hong Kong, various pro-democracy Lennon Walls were created across the whole city.

The Macau Nam Van Lennon Wall was most likely removed by the Macau authorities. However, in Hong Kong, Lennon Walls were defaced several times by hundreds of masked people and other ordinary people.