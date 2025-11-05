Leong Prepares for FR Debut with Tests at Vallelunga

In preparation for his debut in the FIA FR World Cup next week, local racer Charles Leong has tested Prema Racing’s FR car.

The private test took place late last week at the Vallelunga Circuit, on the outskirts of Rome, Italy.

This was the first time Leong had the chance to get behind the wheel of the car that he will be driving over the weekend of Nov. 13–16 in Macau.

As part of his preparation for the circuit test, the driver received extensive training in the team’s simulator to emulate the car’s response on the Guia Circuit.

After this test, Leong headed to the Misano World Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Rimini, Italy, to start preparing for the final round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia (LSTA) on Nov. 6 and 7, ahead of the LST World Finals on Nov. 8 and 9.

Already crowned LSTA champions, Leong and Alex Denning will represent the Asian series in the World Finals and compete with the best from LST Europe and North America.

Before the event, Leong admitted to the Times that he did not know who would be their strongest opposition in the World Finals, but he reaffirmed that he expected to “win it.”

If this is confirmed, it would be the first time a local racer wins this competition.

The LSTWF is held annually on a different track from those used in the continental series championships.

The event is more than just crowning the World Champions in this racing category. It also includes events dedicated to fans and owners of the brand’s vehicles. A Lamborghini owners’ parade, previews of new models, and entertainment in the paddock for fans are among the activities organized around the event. Rm

