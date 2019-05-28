Local dealer adds two new Mercedes-Benz models to the market

Macau’s local Mercedes-Benz car dealer, Zung Fu Motors, has officially brought to the local market two new models from the famous Stuttgart brand.

The two new models are the third-generation of the B-class, reviewed and enlarged, as well as a new “hot hatchback,” the A35 4MATIC, that comes to fill the gap between the existing A250 and A45 models.

As the public relations manager of Mercedes Benz Hong Kong Ltd, Samson Leung, explained to the Times, the two models come to complete the local market in different ways.

While the A35 4MATIC offers, at a more inviting price tag, a high performing and agile vehicle directed at those who love sports cars, the new B-class breaks the stereotype of practical cars serving only for the daily needs of “going shopping and taking the kids to school,” said Leung.

The B-class is longer and offers an added interior space, which besides being very convenient for carrying large objects such as bicycles and golf bags, above all offers an added comfort to passengers on board with added legroom.

Another of the aspects that the B-class has seen improved is in interior flexibility, with the full folding down of the rear seats creating a space capable of accommodating over 1,000 liters of cargo capacity.

Featuring Mercedes four-wheel drive (4MATIC) system, the A35 features a 2.0-liter turbo engine capable of delivering 306 horsepower; matching with AMG improved suspension and brakes. The chassis was also reinforced to cope with the sporty performance.