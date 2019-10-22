Local designers bring romantic forest elements to new collection

ALo Lo and Rainie Choi, a talented fashion duo from Macau, have prepared a new collection with the theme of enchanted romance and forestry for fashion lovers in Macau and abroad.

Last Friday, AURALO ARTE the label under the fashion duo, opened the Walk on Water of the Sands Macao Fashion Week 2019, at Shoppes at The Venetian Macao.

This event marks the first time their label, which was established in 2013 by the two designers, will join one of the biggest fashion events of Macau, exhibited their 2020 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection.

In total, the designers prepared 45 looks for the Walk on Water fashion show at the Venetian Macao. Twenty-five of these looks are new pieces for the 2020 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection. The rest are selective prime designs from previous seasons, which hope to bring to customers the chance of a glimpse into designs from other seasons.

Targeting fashion lovers aged between 25 and 40 years, AURALO ARTE focuses on romantic, young and feminine content.

For this season in particular, the forest is where the designers drew their inspiration.

“[The inspiration of] our theme for this collection comes from the forest. The theme for this collection is [the] forest elf,” Choi said.

To create the effect of the forest, the designers used colors as greyish blue, greyish red, beige, and greyish green, which are rather enchanting colors, easily found in the forest, according to Choi.

“The whole collection is enchanting, which allows for a glimpse into the wonderland through enchantment,” said Choi.

Besides the colors, the lacing and tailoring of the clothes were also designed to be more romantic, for example, many uses of ruffles and fabrics deliver a sense of romance. According to Choi, the cutting of AURALO ARTE 2020 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collections is more three-dimensional than flat.

The designers wish to bring, to their customers, more unique fabrics and cutting, as well as the combination between the two, aided by colors.

Talking about their collaboration with the Sands Macao Fashion Week 2019, ALo Lo thanked Sands for fulfilling their dreams. According to Lo, the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center recommended them to the gaming operator.

“Walking this catwalk has always been our dream. This time, we [have been] recommended by the center. We feel very grateful that we fulfilled our dream and opened this fashion week,” said Lo.

AURALO ARTE is established by Lo and Choi, and the brand style aims to make trendy, unique and practical costumes with the concept of madness and black.

Fervently in love with fashion design as her most important thing in life, Choi is well-experienced in the sales industry of Haute Couture; whilst Lo is a hair stylist and image designer, working for a fashion and hair show, both locally and abroad. Both Choi and Lo took the course “Diploma in Fashion Design and Production” at the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, and got the first prize and third prize respectively during their graduation in 2012 and 2011.

With a common goal and passion in fashion, the two designers established their own brand, AURALO ARTE. Their first series was the Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection.