Local man arrested after raping former wife

A 31-year-old local man has been arrested for rape, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday. The victim is the suspect’s wife, but the pair had separated. According to the police, the victim reported to the police authority on three occasions that she had been victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband. The crime occurred at the house of the victim’s mother located at Areia Preta. After being raped, the woman escaped the scene and sought help from the Sisters of the Good Shepherd.

UNIQLO to launch Macau, Hong Kong online store

Japanese casual wear designer UNIQLO is launching an online shop for customers in Hong Kong and Macau, offering free delivery on purchases of HKD400 or more. Customers will have several options regarding delivery or customer pick-up, according to the company. Orders should be delivered within three working days. The company said that the online shop comes in response to soaring rental costs and limited space for brick-and-mortar stores in Hong Kong, as well as e-commerce trends. It expects that the move will boost sales in the long-term. The online shop will launch Dec. 4.

Guangdong-HK-Macau Center for Interdisciplinary Sciences unveiled

An interdisciplinary sciences center was unveiled on Saturday in Dongguan, Guangdong province. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Center for Interdisciplinary Sciences was jointly built by the Institute of Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Peking University, Tsinghua University, the University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the University of Macau. It aims to serve as an academic exchange and cooperation platform with international influence. The center will focus on materials research, as well as the subjects of physics, biology, energy, information technology and advanced manufacturing.

It will also invite world-class scholars to visit, hold in-depth scientific symposiums, international conferences and workshops, and maintain cooperative relations with governments, enterprises, colleges, universities and scientific research institutions.

