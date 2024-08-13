Local man arrested for illegal lottery ticket sales

Authorities have arrested a local man in his sixties last Thursday for suspected illegal lottery ticket sales, according to a press conference held by the Public Security Police yesterday.

The police received a report on August 8 that someone was suspected of selling lottery tickets illegally. An investigation was immediately launched, leading to the interception of the suspect outside a shop on Caminho das Hortas. At the scene, a desk was found with 10 Hong Kong Jockey Club Mark Six Lottery computers and tickets.

The man confessed to police that he began buying lottery tickets at the end of July. On the day of the incident, he purchased 10 tickets with a betting amount of HK$40 from another man for MOP$450, intending to resell them for MOP$50 each. However, he refused to disclose the quantity he had already sold.

The case has been handed over to the public prosecution’s office for further processing.

The Public Security Police urge citizens to report any suspected illegal gambling activities to the authorities. Maintaining the integrity of legal gambling is crucial for Macau’s economy and society. Nadia Shaw