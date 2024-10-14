Local marketplace to showcase youth talent in Taipa

A vibrant marketplace featuring local products and live performances is set to enliven the area in front of Pak Tai Temple for four consecutive weekends starting Oct 12-13 and until Nov. 1-2.

The “Young-Teresting” Creative and Cultural Marketplace – Largo Camões aims to highlight the talent and creativity of local youth while providing entertainment for both residents and tourists.

The event features an array of booths offering cultural and creative products, alongside games and light snacks.

Attendees can participate in free handicraft workshops from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., but prior registration is required.

Live performances will also take center stage, with dedicated photo spots designed for social media engagement.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), emphasized the event’s broader vision. “We aim to highlight different kinds of activities across Macau’s districts to attract attention to their unique cultures and local attractions,” she said.

As the MGTO chief looks to welcome more visitors in the coming months, she reiterated community collaboration will be essential for future events and in fostering a sense of community pride and cultural appreciation in Taipa. Nadia Shaw