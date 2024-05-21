Local students gain access to 18 mainland universities

Macau students can now apply to 18 mainland Chinese universities using their results from the Four-University Joint Entrance Examination, according to the Education and Youth Development Bureau. South China Agricultural University will join the program this year, allowing Macau students direct entry. Students who hold a Macau ID card and return permit for the joint exam between May and June can submit their scores and documents to the universities of their choice. Professional programs may require subject exams or interviews. Admission decisions are expected in mid-to-late July. The program gives Macau students expanded access to a mainland Chinese higher education based on a common entrance assessment.

