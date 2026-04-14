Guangzhou leads nation in Macau, Hong Kong talent visa applications

Guangzhou has ranked first nationwide in the cumulative handling of Macau and Hong Kong talent endorsement applications, according to the region’s public security authorities

Since the pilot scheme for Macau and Hong Kong talent endorsements was launched on February 20, 2023 across nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou has consistently recorded the highest application volume up to January 2026.

Under national policy, 16 categories of talent working in the Greater Bay Area are eligible to apply for the endorsement, which allows multiple entries into Macau and Hong Kong within its validity period. Each stay is limited to a maximum of 30 days, providing flexible short-term cross-border access for professional and business activities.

Guangzhou authorities said they have actively expanded supporting services to maximize the benefits of the pilot scheme. This includes setting up 15 dedicated service counters across city-level immigration offices and establishing specialised service rooms to streamline application procedures and respond directly to enterprise needs.

The city has also introduced mobile outreach teams to deliver on-site policy briefings and application services to companies. Officials said nearly 400 such outreach sessions have been conducted to date, covering talent in sectors including technology, research, education, healthcare, and legal services.

Guangzhou immigration authorities said the scheme has significantly reduced administrative and travel barriers in bid to support deeper regional integration.

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