Local youths fall victim to fraud, losing MOP536,000

The Judiciary Police reported three recent cases of fraud involving local youths, resulting in losses totaling MOP536,000. Two young women were significantly affected, with one losing MOP486,000 after being duped by a scammer impersonating the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau. The scammer accused her of spreading false information, leading her to isolate herself in a hotel and transfer funds as “bail.” A young man also fell victim, losing MOP50,000 through a similar scheme. Fortunately, another individual avoided financial loss by heeding anti-fraud warnings. Police continue to investigate the cases and urge vigilance against scams.

