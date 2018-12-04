Lord Stow donates to Movember Foundation

The Lord Stow’s Bakery has pledged HKD47,265 to The Movember Foundation Hong Kong, a center addressing some of the health issues faced by men including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. The Movember Foundation states it is the only charity tackling men’s health on a global scale, year-round. For the second year running, to help spread the word about “Movember” in Macau, 30 hirsute members of the Lord Stow’s Bakery Teams grew moustaches during the month of November. According to a statement released by the bakery, the company pledged HKD1,000 to the Movember Foundation Hong Kong for each moustache in place at month’s end. To this, they have added 50 percent of gross revenue from its cappuccino sales, which totaled to HKD47,265.

